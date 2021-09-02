This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 8

Lubin L.A. Perez Luna, 24, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Shannon Gene Lester Potter, 43, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle

Floyd Wayne Smith, 20, Lanagan, failed to register motor vehicle

Aug. 9

Alejandra Morales Rodriguez, 47, Southwest City, forgery and identity theft or attempt

Aug. 10

Martin Anaya, 54, Southwest City, property damage

Ofelia Marie Marquez, 32, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Michael Wayne McDaneld, 47, Hale, Mo., leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Aug. 11

Ani Anison, 22, Owasso, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle, trespassing and theft/stealing

Charles Levi Beasley, 35, Carthage, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jake David Cline, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Tisha Cochran, 32, no address given, unlawful possession of a firearm

Aug. 14

Jon Davis Barnett, 38, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Steven Mark Huntley, 58, Wilburton, Okla., out-of-state fugitive