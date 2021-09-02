Around The Corral

McCall perfect as softball team rolls

Senior Madeline McCall struck out 15 in six innings and threw a perfect game as host McDonald County opened the year with a 10-0 victory over Quapaw on Saturday.

"What a great way to start off the season," Lady Mustangs coach Heath Alumbaugh said. "Madeline was lights out in the circle all day. Then our offense got going, and we were able to take control early and finish the game early."

McCall's riseball was working to perfection.

Nevaeh Dodson went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI, and teammate Carlee Cooper went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Reagan Myrick was 2 for 3 with a double, and Jacie Frencken, Katelynn Townsend and McCall added one hit each. Townsend finished with two RBI. Cooper and Myrick scored two runs each for McDonald County, which scored seven runs in the first inning.

"These ladies were ready to get the season started and showed up with a passion to get it started the right way," Alumbaugh said.

In junior varsity action, McDonald County won 5-1.

Cross country runners sharp in warmup meet

Six McDonald County runners were medalists in the Neosho Warmup meet on Saturday.

Those who finished in the top 15 earned medals. For the Lady Mustangs, Madison Burton led the way, placing 10th with a time of 15:15. Kenzie Horton (11th, 15:15), Anna Belle Price (12th, 15:16) and Anna Clarkson (16th, 16:35) also took home medals for McDonald County.

In the boys' competition, Zeth Drake (12th, 12:23), Lane Pratt (13th, 12:26) and Tyler Rothrock (14th, 12:27) medaled for the Mustangs.

"I am extremely proud of the efforts from the meet in Neosho," McDonald County coach Ashleigh McFarland said. "It is exciting to start competitions and seeing everything these athletes do in practice come to life in a race. They gained a lot of confidence this weekend and will continue to build on this meet as we get further into the season."