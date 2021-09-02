Annual Chuck Wagon Gang Concert Funded By McDonald County Telephone Company Owner

PINEVILLE -- The Chuck Wagon Gang, a gospel group, performed its annual concert at Pineville Christian Church on Aug. 29, the eighth year the concert has taken place in the county.

The performance, funded by the owner of the McDonald County Telephone Company, is free to all attendees, with a meal following the concert. Kenny and Kathy Underwood prepared the meal, with Pineville Chrisitan Church volunteers aiding during the dinner and the concert. This year there were 103 concert attendees.

Ruth Roessler, secretary-treasurer at McDonald County Telephone Company, said she is involved in preparing for the concert by contacting the Chuck Wagon Gang, settling on a concert date and advertising for the concert.

Roessler said the concert is a way for the community to come together each year.

"To me, it brings other people in the community, from other churches, they come from a long way, to come and to listen to music together," Roessler said.

Roessler said the concerts continued during covid-19 to give people an outing and an event to attend if done safely and attendees socially distanced themselves from others.

"I think it was giving somebody something to do, and people that were willing to still get out and take that chance to be with other people," Roessler said.

Aaron Gent, vice president of the McDonald County Telephone Company, said the concert has become a tradition both for the telephone company and for Pineville Christian Church. Gent said the event offers a way for people to come together.

"It brings a nationally traveling group, to bring the music that was written here locally," Gent said. "And it brings people together in an uplifting way."

Gent said the event will be carried out as long as possible, with plans for the Chuck Wagon Gang to perform at the church again next year.

Ross Babbitt, president of McDonald County Telephone Company, said he travels to see the Chuck Wagon Gang all over the country. Babbitt said having the concert in the county allows the community to see one of his favorite bands, even if they cannot travel as he can.

"I want to go see them [The Chuck Wagon Gang] but I want other people to be able to see them too," Babbitt said. "And I want to see the people that come to see them."

This year about 200 free dinners were given out, with each to-go container containing a pulled pork sandwich, homemade potato salad, baked beans, and a pickle. One hundred and three concert-goers watched the concert in Pineville Christian church, with happy faces and full stomachs.