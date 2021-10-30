Mustangs Rout Monett, Advance To Second Round

It's now the best season in McDonald County football history.

And it's not over yet.

Cole Martin threw three touchdown passes, two to Jack Parnell, as second-seeded McDonald County shut out seventh-seeded Monett 35-0 in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 playoffs Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County won its seventh in a row and improved to 9-1, passing the 1965 team (8-1) for the school's finest record.

The Mustangs, ranked eighth in the state, advanced to host sixth-seeded Hillcrest (2-8), a 24-14 winner over third-seeded Carl Junction, in the District 6 semifinals at 7 p.m. next Friday. McDonald County is 6-0 at home this year.

"Our guys played really well tonight, all three phases," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said. "It was a great team win, offense, defense, special teams."

The victory over Monett (2-8) marked McDonald County's second consecutive shutout.

Martin connected with Parnell for a 47-yard TD, and Jared Mora's PAT kick put the Mustangs ahead 7-0 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. Mora's interception return to Monett's 13-yard line set up Martin's 5-yard keeper for a 13-0 lead after the opening quarter.

Martin scoring strikes of 18 yards to Destyn Dowd and 33 yards to Parnell, plus two Mora kicks, built a 27-0 halftime cushion.

Colton Ruddick's 22-yard touchdown dash on a sweep midway through the third quarter and Martin's two-point run made the final margin 35-0.