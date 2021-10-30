Sign in
Mustangs Rout Monett, Advance To Second Round

Ninth Win Gives Team Best Record In School History by Al Gaspeny | October 30, 2021 at 10:25 a.m.

It's now the best season in McDonald County football history.

And it's not over yet.

Cole Martin threw three touchdown passes, two to Jack Parnell, as second-seeded McDonald County shut out seventh-seeded Monett 35-0 in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 playoffs Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County won its seventh in a row and improved to 9-1, passing the 1965 team (8-1) for the school's finest record.

The Mustangs, ranked eighth in the state, advanced to host sixth-seeded Hillcrest (2-8), a 24-14 winner over third-seeded Carl Junction, in the District 6 semifinals at 7 p.m. next Friday. McDonald County is 6-0 at home this year.

"Our guys played really well tonight, all three phases," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said. "It was a great team win, offense, defense, special teams."

The victory over Monett (2-8) marked McDonald County's second consecutive shutout.

Martin connected with Parnell for a 47-yard TD, and Jared Mora's PAT kick put the Mustangs ahead 7-0 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. Mora's interception return to Monett's 13-yard line set up Martin's 5-yard keeper for a 13-0 lead after the opening quarter.

Martin scoring strikes of 18 yards to Destyn Dowd and 33 yards to Parnell, plus two Mora kicks, built a 27-0 halftime cushion.

Colton Ruddick's 22-yard touchdown dash on a sweep midway through the third quarter and Martin's two-point run made the final margin 35-0.

Print Headline: Mustangs Rout Monett, Advance To Second Round

