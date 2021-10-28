White Rock Fire District Makes Great Strides In Equipment, Operations

White Rock Fire District officials are building a stronger team with improved operations.

Chief Jason Bowman said four new firetrucks are being added to the fleet, thanks to grants written by board chairman Dan Moore.

One of the new firetrucks will be obtained with funds from a $300,000 grant. The custom-order pumper tanker will arrive in about six to eight months, Bowman said.

The White Rock crew also is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to certify personnel and trucks to U.S. Forestry standards.

Bowman said that would give White Rock personnel the ability to deploy with the U.S. Forestry Service, should the need arise.

"We are building some great partnerships that will greatly benefit our community," he said. "I want people to know that we are making advances to provide better protection for the community with better equipment and trained personnel."

Neighboring fire departments are learning about the forthcoming tanker and asking White Rock Fire District to join in a mutual aid agreement.

Providing 3,000 gallons of water significantly provides better capability for helping volunteers fight fires. White Rock already has mutual aid agreements with several neighboring departments, but now has new interest. Gravette Fire Department is one of several requesting that mutual aid agreement, Moore said.

Officials say the year has been a successful one as they've worked to educate the community about fire safety. During Fire Safety Week, volunteers visited with students in preschool through eighth grade at White Rock School, discussing home fire exit plans, fire safety lessons and other safety tips, said Coleen Moore, board secretary/treasurer.

Volunteers also have presented fire safety information and handed out smoke detectors at the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce Expo.

It's this kind of community goodwill that helps neighbors realize the importance of being fire safe, having a plan of action, and helping their children follow safety procedures.

Next spring, firefighters will kick off a cadet program that will give teens a firsthand look at serving as a firefighter and learning more about the department's operations.

The fire district is continuing to build on new momentum which started in April 2019 when neighbors within a fire protection area served by the White Rock Fire Department voted for the establishment of a fire protection district.

Approval of the measure enabled officials to levy a tax millage increase of 30 cents per $100 assessed property value, officials have said.

The solid revenue now coming in helps boost the district, which formerly relied on donations, fundraisers and dinners.

The department previously had been driven by donations and sending out more than 1,200 membership letters each year asking for money. Officials have said that the number of donations fluctuated per year but that they operated a $22,000 annual budget.

Though the budget has grown considerably, officials continue to seek and upgrade costly equipment by supplementing those funds with grant money.