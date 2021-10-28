Sweeten Keeps Eye On The Sky And More

Gregg Sweeten watches the weather, gauging the radar and gathering information.

Sometimes, he can just sense when a weather situation has the potential to turn volatile.

As he approaches his 26-year anniversary -- 13 years as a volunteer and 13 years full-time as the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director -- Sweeten is committed to keeping his neighbors safe.

No matter the time of day, he'll be monitoring weather conditions.

"I take that responsibility with the utmost honor," he said. "If I don't do my job, someone could get hurt or killed."

Sweeten is one of 18 county emergency management agency directors in southwest Missouri, in addition to numerous city/municipal directors. He also serves on the Four Corners Emergency Management Group as vice president, which has representatives from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The group meets to network, streamline operations, share ideas, apply for grants and consider equipment and needs.

"Incidents don't stop just because there are state lines," he said.

In his role, Sweeten also serves on the Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee for Missouri Region D. This group oversees the Homeland Security funding that comes to Missouri Region D.

"This funding helps fund our CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training as well as other equipment we have received," he said.

Sweeten keeps the county emergency plan up to date, monitors all weather conditions, and keeps McDonald County neighbors abreast of changing weather conditions. Sweeten also responds to incidents in McDonald County.

"Our office is here to help all the citizens and municipal governments."

In the last year and a half, Sweeten's role also has actively stretched to working closely with the health department, providing logistics for testing sites and vaccine sites.

"Emergency Management and the Health Department have worked together for several years practicing and exercising plans for just what is going on. From H1N1 to Swine Flu to COVID-19, we have prepared for this for over 10 years."

His days are filled with that work -- in addition to preparing for ice, snow, tornadoes and floods. From his office, Sweeten watches impending storms and conditions and tracks updates from Tulsa, Okla., and Springfield National Weather Service personnel. He also oversees paperwork for declared disasters, working with the state of Missouri and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

McDonald County is a sort of a breeding ground for storms. Sweeten actively tracks storms from Delaware and Ottawa counties in Oklahoma, Benton County, Ark., and Newton and Barry counties in Missouri. This fall, a tornado in Delaware County, Okla., headed toward Southwest City.

"Spotters were activated, the FEMA shelters were opened, and the storms didn't produce any tornadoes here, but then produced one about three miles north of Goodman in Newton County," he said.

With numerous training hours by the National Weather Service, Sweeten feels well-prepared to read radar systems, dissect storm structures and more.

"We rely on direct contact with meteorologists from both the Tulsa and Springfield offices before, during and after these weather events."

He monitors weather conditions and relies on volunteer storm spotters, fire departments and law enforcement because something happening below 8,000 feet could be missed by the radar due to the curvature of the earth, he said.

Sweeten continues to focus on areas that have needs. A grant to fund an emergency siren at the Crowder College-Jane campus was approved. A new generator and a computer system, critical for emergencies and day-to-day operations, also were funded with FEMA grants.

Most recently, Sweeten contacted Tyson Foods in Noel about purchasing a new inflatable water rescue boat. During a flooding event in March, two people were trapped in floodwaters on Buffalo Creek.

"The boat being used got clogged with debris and couldn't conduct the rescue. MSHP water troopers made the rescue as well as assisted us in getting out of the floodwaters," Sweeten said.

Through a grant, Tyson Foods funded a new 14.5-foot inflatable water rescue boat with a 40 hp motor and trailer to be used for rescues.

"It was a dream come true," Sweeten said. "It made it so much safer for us that do the rescues. I don't ever want to have the ability to protect someone and not do it."

When the weather turns volatile, McDonald County neighbors can take cover in five tornado shelters: at the Pineville Elementary School, the McDonald County High School in Anderson, Southwest City Elementary School, the Noel Preschool, and the Goodman Elementary School. Sweeten has 15 people on a text notification for each shelter, should the weather dictate opening them. He can quickly send that text, prompting others to open the shelters when needed. The Goodman shelter opens automatically and officials check to make sure it does.

Building a network of support is critical for neighbors across the county. Sweeten believes all agencies and neighbors working together means protecting and serving for all.

"There are a lot of good people that would volunteer to help anybody," he said. "I could pick up the phone and call 30 people and they would be here. That's why I do what I do."

The job has its challenges. It's not just an 8 to 5 post. Throughout volatile situations, however, Sweeten remains determined to serve his neighbors.

"If it's 1 a.m. tonight, I'm going to be here."