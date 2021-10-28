Stella FD Keeping Promise

Stella Rural Fire Department Chief Eric Norris says his department is keeping the promise it made when it asked voters to approve a tax district by being good stewards of public funds.

"It's been great for the department. We've already seen growth in the department and we're looking forward to seeing what else it can do for us so we can better protect our citizens," he said.

The department acquired some new equipment and gear in the past year.

"Covid has been a bad deal for a lot of people, but it has released a lot of money," Norris said. "We got a covid grant from Newton County to buy gear."

The department purchased close proximity gear, which is rated to 700 degrees. It is not rated for a structure fire, he said, but it can be used for grass fires, car fires and also has a lining that protects against blood-borne pathogens. The grant provided a set of gear for every member of the department, he said.

The department also purchased some used fire trucks, Norris said. They purchased a brush truck that is a 2001 Ford, an engine that is a 1998 International and a tanker that is a 1988 International. They bought the engine and brush truck from auction sites, and the tanker came from Central Crossing Fire Department in Shell Knob, he said.

Having more trucks increases the amount of water the department can haul to fires, which helps lower the department's ISO rating, which in turn lowers homeowners' insurance rates, he said.

Norris said, when the department was campaigning for the tax district, it promoted lowering the ISO rating and making firefighters safer.

"It feels like we're being good stewards of that money. We're really delivering on that promise," he said.