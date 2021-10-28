Southwest City Police Department Upgrading Station, Providing Protection

Not far from the point where Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas meet sits scenic Southwest City.

The landmark location is interesting, but it also makes the area a hotspot for fleeing criminals and car chases. Police Chief Bud Gow and his officers work closely with the surrounding agencies, within the county and out-of-state, to ensure that suspects are apprehended and the community is safe.

Gow has served in law enforcement for 37 years and has served as Southwest City's police chief for eight years.

The department has increased its coverage in 2021 with the help of three full-time officers, one part-time officer and two reserve officers.

This year has also jumpstarted upgrades to the police station. Utilizing distributed ARPA funds, new electric wiring will be installed, the blueprint of the space will be mainlined and the structure will be updated.

Gow says that Southwest City has seen a significant spike in thefts recently, specifically a series of catalytic converter thefts. Thieves have even been as bold as to cut catalytic convertors on Main Street.

Gow encourages locals to reach out and share information on suspicious activity immediately. Call 911 or dispatch (at 417-223-4019) to quickly get in contact with an officer on duty.

As he often says, "We're only as good as the information we receive."