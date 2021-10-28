Sheriff's Office Focusing On Investigations, Crime Solving

Nine years after hanging up his hat as McDonald County Sheriff and returning to Barry County as a detective, Rob Evenson is back in the saddle.

Evenson says that his first year back has been wonderful.

"Everything is going very well," he said. "I'm impressed with my crew every day."

Many things have stayed the same in Evenson's absence -- such as the dedication of deputies and detectives -- but the department has seen changes too.

Evenson says new faces have joined the team, skills have sharpened, the jail and offices have been expanded and much of what was formerly done on paper can now be done electronically.

Recently, the Sheriff's Office has directed more attention to detective work.

"It's not all we do but it is very important. The more focus we can put on investigation, the more likely crimes are to be solved."

Evenson said that, in the last four months, the department has seen a significant decrease in home burglaries and property thefts as a result.

Unfortunately, the county has seen a spur of stolen vehicles this year. Evenson recommends that residents minimize the odds of falling victim to this crime by locking vehicles and removing keys from the ignition.

When asked about his plans for the coming year, Evenson succinctly replied, "We'll continue to serve the county the best way we know how."