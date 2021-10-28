Shades Of '65

McDonald County just completed its finest regular season since the Beatles were topping the charts.

It's music to the ears of the Mustang faithful, and they're ready for encores.

Cole Martin threw two touchdown passes to Levi Malone as McDonald County won its sixth in a row, shutting out Cassville 20-0 last Friday at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County, 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big 8 West, secured second place in conference and District 6 standings. The Mustangs host seventh-seeded Monett (2-7) in the first round of the district playoffs at 7 p.m. this Friday.

According to a news release from Ken Schutten, communications/media specialist for the McDonald County School System, it's the Mustangs' best record since the 1965 team went 8-1. Schutten said there's some disagreement about whether this year's squad is setting its own mark -- instead of an all-time school standard -- because the district wasn't fully consolidated until 1968.

Here's the bottom line: It's been 56 years since McDonald County football was this successful.

"As far as the overall record and things like that, I really don't get too much into that," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said. "We'll let the end of the season decide where we fall with that kind of stuff. Our main concern is definitely being ready to go [for Monett]."

McDonald County is ranked eighth in Class 4 in the Missouri Media state poll.

The victory over Cassville (3-6, 2-4 Big 8 West) was more dominant than the final score indicates. The rock-ribbed McDonald County defense held the Wildcats to 57 total yards (36 rushing, 21 passing) and four first downs (none in the first half). Pierce Harmon made a leaping interception. Junior Eliam, Sam Murphy, Jude Horrocks and Toby Moore were among those making big tackles and applying pass-rushing pressure.

"I just thought our defensive front played so well against a team that really wants to establish the run and really wants to be physical," Hoover said. "We answered the bell on that. They were going to have a tough time just moving the ball consistently."

The Mustangs thrived on the ground, rushing for 272 yards on 47 attempts. Jakobe Montes led the parade with 96 yards and a TD on 16 carries. Martin ran 18 times for 95 yards, including 17 yards lost when he raced back to recover an errant snap. Destyn Dowd added 70 yards on 10 totes.

Montes' 10-yard run and Jared Mora's PAT kick put McDonald County ahead 7-0 at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter.

"He's not easy to tackle if you're only one guy," Hoover said of Montes. "That's what we love about him. He runs angry. He's a lot of fun to watch run."

Martin went 16-of-25 passing for 189 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Malone, who pulled in scoring strikes of 22 and 51 yards, finished with eight catches for 125 yards. Cross Dowd and Logan Harriman had three receptions each.

"It was just a really good night for the Cole to Malone connection," Hoover said. "It's nice to see Malone continue to get more and more healthy. He's pretty much back [from a hamstring injury] at this point. And that makes us really dangerous. They game-planned for [Colton] Ruddick, and they took him away a little bit. We have other weapons we can use. That's a luxury that's really nice to have."

Malone's 22-yard TD capped a 96-yard, 14-play march that bridged the first and second quarters, melting 6:32 from the clock. Along the way, Montes' 19-yard yard run on third-and-12 and Malone's 9-yard grab on third-and-7 kept the drive going.

The Mustangs, up 14-0 at halftime, forced a punt and scored again on their first possession of the second half. Martin hit Malone, who was 5 yards behind the defense, for a 51-yard touchdown, the pigskin dropping into Malone's outstretched arms in picture-perfect fashion. The PAT was blocked, but McDonald County had a 20-0 lead and complete control with 7:38 left in the third quarter.