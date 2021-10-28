RELIGION: Don't Let Your Pride Get In the Way of Hearing Jesus

The congregation at Mill Creek Baptist Church gathered to worship on a beautiful Sunday morning. We were greeted by Doug Cory, and special prayers for God's healing and comfort were requested for Danny Blake, Randy Harrison, Dot Harner, Elizabeth, Brandon, Susan, and travel prayers. We recognized our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, for Pastor Appreciation.

We will be participating in SWC Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Blankenship Park.

Raye Deen shared a praise and appreciation to the church.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "The Gospel's Goal," a study of Colossians 1:24-2:3. The key doctrine reminded us that it is the duty and privilege of every follower of Christ and of every church to endeavor to make disciples of all nations. Believers are to demonstrate maturity by encouraging faithfulness in others.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "What the Struggle Looks Like," and read Philippians 4:6-7. "Our minds get stuck in worry mode. How do we not worry? Peace is organic -- a fruit of the spirit -- and grows with God."

We joined voices in singing hymns of praise led by Karen Gardner, with special music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang, "The Prodigal Son," and Karen, who sang, "The Lord's Prayer."

Tyrel Lett asked God to bless the offering and he and Rick Lett served as ushers.

As Brother Mark read Matthew 26:74-75, which talks about Peter, he brought us God's message, "What It All Boils Down To." Brother Mark said, "We may think that the Christian life is hard to live up to, while it seems easy for others. Why? We read the Bible, pray without ceasing, attend church, help the poor, listen to gospel music, etc. All those things help us to act more like Christians and get us closer to God, but it all boils down to one thing, and that is what our sermon is about today."

Brother Mark talked about Peter following Jesus for three years and seeing Him heal the sick, raise the dead, feed 5,000 and walk on water. "Peter should have been able to live a Christian life after seeing all of that but then denied Christ. Matthew 26:31-35 tells us what brought it all about. Peter was one of those guys that would tell you what he would do. You can only think about what you would do. It is easy to say, but if you haven't been there, you don't know. Peter, like us and others, let pride get in the way of hearing Jesus and being compassionate to others."

Brother Mark referred to Matthew 26:69-75, which tells of Peter's denial of Christ. "Peter blew it. He was a super Christian, but ran backward in his Christian life." Brother Mark read John 21, where Peter goes fishing and caught nothing that night. "Peter said he had failed the Christian life and went back to his old ways. If you are a Christian, you don't quit on Jesus. He will come to find you just like Jesus did Peter when he told Peter where to cast the net to catch fish. A real Christian can't hide from Jesus. He will find you like He did Peter. It all boils down to one thing... loving Jesus."

Brother Mark read John 21:4-17 in which Jesus asked Peter three times if he loved Him and then told him to "feed My sheep." "Jesus was showing Peter that He was the same Jesus and asking Peter if he was the same Peter. Peter messed up. He denied Jesus three times, but Jesus was telling him that if he loved Him that was the most important. You will fall from time to time. Life on earth is tough. It rains on the just and the unjust and sometimes we get out of character. But the Bible tells us that the righteous man may fall seven times and seven times you will get up. The devil doesn't leave us alone just because we got saved. He comes after us harder and tries to get us back to the old life. Jesus told Peter that he messed up but, if he loved Him, that was the most important."

As Brother Mark referred to John 14:15-18, he told us that we can't live a Christian life on our own. "No one is that good. God will find you and help you. There will still be temptations. The Holy Spirit will keep you in the right lane just like those rumble strips on the side of the road. When you got saved, you got all of the Holy Spirit. The more you love Jesus, the more the Holy Spirit gets a hold of you. He will find you when you get off in sin. Don't turn your back on Him."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord," and Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.