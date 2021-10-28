Prosecuting Attorney Staff Back In Office This Year

The McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney, Maleia Cheney, said this year the department has worked to adjust to covid-19 changes alongside additional departmental updates.

Cheney said the staff is back in the office this year, compared to working from home and taking turns in the courthouse due to covid-19 restrictions. Cheney added that, because employees were unable to be in the courthouse full-time, employees are working to backlog jury trials -- one of the department's main tasks for the year.

"We were not able to do any jury trials from the point of covid to just, well, the first one, two weeks ago," Cheney said.

Cheney said this year she hired assistant prosecutor Dustin Johnson and noted that Alyssa Sherwood was hired at the end of last year as a clerk in the office. Cheney said additional goals this year have included working more closely with law enforcement and strengthening department relations.

"Something we're continually working on is working closely with the different law enforcement departments in the area," Cheney said. "We've also been working on trying to facilitate good relationships with the other departments in the courthouse who work with the courts."

Cheney said changes have been made to the restitution department this year, noting Sherwood's involvement in the project.

"We've also made quite a few positive changes to our restitution department, which is handled primarily by Alyssa," Cheney said. "We've streamlined the filing of those and trying to collect restitution timely for victims who have suffered property loss, or things like that."

Cheney said upcoming goals include partaking in classes with law enforcement and staff training.

"We have some classes scheduled with law enforcement and we have some training scheduled for our own staff as well," Cheney said. "We just want to stay on top of the new laws and any technology updates."