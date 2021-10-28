Pineville Primary Participation in Bus Safety Week

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Pineville Primary students learned about bus safety during the third week of October, National Bus Safety Week. Students learned about how to ride on a bus, how to cross the street safely in front of a bus, and how to safely exit a bus.

Eight-year-old Kaylea Vance is a second-grader at Pineville Primary School. Vance said she feels safer riding a bus after the drills she took part in during Bus Safety Week. Vance added that the drills helped her remember things she had forgotten about bus safety.

"I learned how to be safe on a bus," Vance said. "Always face forward and keep your feet in front of you."

Vance said she also learned that she shouldn't yell on a bus, and she should listen to her bus driver.

Richard Robinson, a bus driver for the district, said he went through multiple bus safety drills with the students for National Bus Safety Week.

"We work on keeping the kids 10-feet away on both sides of the bus, the kids wait at the end of the crossing gate for the drivers to give them a thumbs up if it's okay to cross, or a thumbs down if it's not okay," Robinson said.

Robinson said this is the first time the district has worked with students in this way during National Bus Safety Week, and he believes it will increase rider safety as students ride the bus home or go on class trips.

Tiffany Lilly, school transportation director, said she will visit every school in the district to practice bus safety over a two-week period. Lilly said practicing bus safety should be prioritized because, even if students walk or ride a car home from school, they need to understand bus safety techniques for class trips.

"My main goal is to make sure that they understand," Lilly said. "They need to follow the driver's instructions and that it's just really for their safety."

Lilly said, as she visits each school to teach about bus safety, every student will learn about safety techniques.

"We do this with every single child," Lilly said. "The program that we do at the beginning of the year where we talk about how to safely ride the bus and how to do evacuation drills, that is important for everybody."

Lilly said National Bus Safety Week helps all students and bus drivers become more aware of bus safety rules and regulations.

"I really want every kid to know how to do it and understand why we have these safety rules," Lilly said.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Students practice waiting for the driver to let them know it's safe to cross in front of the bus. If it is unsafe for students to cross, the driver will give them a thumbs down signal.