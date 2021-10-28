Pineville Marshal Says Year Marked By Changes

This year, the Pineville Marshal Office has seen a continued change in policy due to covid-19, in addition to various updates in the department.

Pineville Marshal Chris Owens said the department has had to continue to be mindful of changes due to covid-19, such as photographing licenses rather than physically obtaining them, more thoroughly disinfecting the department and vehicles, and regularly using hand sanitizer following any physical interaction.

Owens said vaccines for employees in the department remain optional and that sick time is prioritized to prevent sickness from spreading further through the department or community.

One employee has been hired in the department in the last year, Deputy City Marshal Christina Poitras. Employees are now back to full-time work, with five employees currently working full-time positions.

Upcoming changes made in the department include possibly obtaining new patrol vehicles and updating bulletproof vests for officers.

"I'm hoping that availability on new vehicles comes back about, because trying to find patrol vehicles is a little difficult right now," Owens said. "It's just due to availability, but we're trying to update vehicles, of course."

Owens said this year started with a large number of burglaries, but that the number has since subsided. Owens added that traffic accidents have decreased, which he attributes to MoDot's work on highways in the area.

"Our traffic accidents have been down," Owens said. "Our actual traffic accidents counts have been way down, which has been nice, and I know MoDot did a lot of work out on the highway, and something that they did worked."