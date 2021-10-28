Pineville Fire Department Makes Updates, Holds Community Events

In the last year, the Pineville Fire Department has made various updates within the department in addition to continuing with annual community events.

Ryan Drake, chief at Pineville Fire Department, said updates made within the department include obtaining a 2021 Ford Explorer as a medical response vehicle, obtaining eight new sets of bunker gear for department members, and obtaining new fire helmets for each department member.

"We use the Ford Explorer to respond to medical emergencies and other incidents here in the city," Drake said.

Drake said the fire department was able to offer Jesse James Days this year, following the canceled event in 2020. Drake added that Jesse James Days is the department's largest annual fundraiser and one of Pineville's largest community events.

Drake said the department earned about $5,000 less than in past years at the Jesse James Day celebration and brought in about $13,000 for the department this year.

Recent local events coordinated by the Pineville Fire Department include fire safety training for students in various grades in schools, local churches, and at the McDonald County Library.

"Every year we try to make it out to our schools to talk to the kids about some fire safety tips, what to do if there's a fire, how to protect ourselves to prevent fires," Drake said. "We were able to visit the library and talk to the homeschooled kids, we went to one of the local churches and talked to their school students, and we visited the primary and the elementary schools in Pineville as well."

Drake said an upcoming event for the community is trick or treating offered at the fire station. Drake said staff and volunteers at the department will hand out candy from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Drake added that games, coloring sheets, and prizes for "best costume" will be offered at the trick-or-treating event on Oct. 31.