Noel Woman's Club Meeting

The October 2021 meeting for the Noel Woman's Club was held on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited.

Our guest for the evening was Retha Mitchell, who gave a really interesting talk on the Trail of Tears journey of the American Indians who were forced from their homeland east of the Mississippi River to Indian Territory in Oklahoma in the 1830s. Many lives were lost along the way and it was a sad time in our nation's history. We had one Woman's Club member whose great grandmother was in the Trail of Tears and her family settled near Powell, Mo. Thank you, Retha, for such a good program.

Roll call was taken with eight members and one guest present. The minutes from the previous meeting were read by Vicki Barth and approved. The treasurer's report was given by Bonnie Leonard. Our booth at Anderson's Rags to Riches Flea Market continues to do well.

We discussed our fundraiser dinner set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Linda Jefferson will be picking up the supplies needed for the dinner. We will have one more meeting before the dinner to finalize plans. The dinner will be Louine Gardner's famous Chicken Spaghetti along with a salad, homemade hot rolls and a dessert for only $7. It will be a drive-by and pick-up dinner at the Noel Senior Center, beginning at 5 p.m. You may call to reserve your dinner or just show up for it. We want to thank the community in advance for always supporting the Woman's Club.

Bonnie gave a report on getting the checking account moved to Cornerstone Bank in Southwest City since Arvest in Noel has closed.

This was also our version of a Halloween meeting and some members dressed for the occasion. Louine Gardner won first place, with Bonnie Leonard coming in second. Thank you for dressing up ladies!

Our hostess for the evening was Linda Jefferson, who had wonderful Halloween-themed food and decorations! Thank you, Linda!

Our next meeting will be Nov. 9 and Dot Harner will be our hostess. Vicki Barth will give our program and we will make gnomes out of recycled materials.

This was also the Woman's Club anniversary month. Noel Woman's Club was started in October 1924 and is the only club that has been in continuous service to the community for the past 97 years. We need more members to continue to grow our community.

Please consider calling President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674 to find out how you can become involved. We would love to have you. And if you are new to the community, what better way to meet people!