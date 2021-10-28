Noel Marshal's Office Achieves Major Goals

The Noel Marshal's Office has new digs, successfully busted some drug activity and solved some burglaries.

Noel Marshal Randy Wilson is calling it a banner year.

Wilson attributes the success to solid community support, more boots on the ground and a strong public relations campaign.

"It worked for me in Anderson and it works in Noel," Wilson said.

Getting to know the public -- and trying to deescalate instead of escalating a situation -- has proven instrumental.

One of the biggest accomplishments this year has been setting up the office at the Noel United Methodist Church's former parsonage two months ago. The former marshal's office, near the Elk River, was prone to flooding, building issues and costly repairs, Wilson said.

The marshal's office moved to the river location in about 2005 or 2006, Wilson said. It flooded at least once a year.

In contrast, the new location, which is next to the Ozark Funeral Home, is accessible and proving to be a good move.

Wilson is grateful for the clean, multi-room office, which is a convenient place for officers and the community. Obtaining the new office checks a major long-term goal off the list, he said. The marshal's office has a six-month lease, which Wilson said he hopes the Methodist Church's board of directors will renew.

"Everybody loves the location," Wilson said.

Other achievements this year include multiple drug arrests, numerous solved burglaries, an upgraded vehicle, grants for new equipment and a big pile of green that will help pay for cages and bulletproof vests.

He's grateful for all the citizens and businesses who donated to ensure officer safety.

"We all have to work together to get anything done," he said.

Wilson is the only full-time member among the staff. He hopes to add two to three full-time people in upcoming budget talks for 2022.

He has a long list of part-time officers and says the coverage has improved a great deal since he first came on board in 2016. Wilson was appointed marshal in 2019 after Paul Gardner resigned, then was elected to the position in 2020.

Wilson is committed to serving the community well. He's found that the multi-cultural little town is working well together and the support keeps building.

"I want to thank my deputies, the city and the community because it takes all of us," he said. "There's no 'I' in team."