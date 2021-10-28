Noel Fire Department Building For Future

Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett never thought he would serve as chief for 20 years. But here he is, leading the small but mighty volunteer fire department two decades later.

When he first started, he thought he might stay for a while, but along came his two sons and that pushed his retirement out further.

"My kids got interested and then I stayed," he said, smiling.

Today, he's flanked by his two sons, Blake and Bryer, who are part of the crew that regularly meets, trains and assists with a variety of needs Noel has.

It takes all kinds of volunteers, and the Noel Fire Department continually seeks new help as they battle fires, run medical calls and take care of the multi-cultural community nestled by the Elk River.

Some of those calls occur during "the river season," as Barrett puts it. Though Noel had an active season, the fire department wasn't called out a record number of times. "It was a busy river season, just not for us," he said.

The fire department logs about 450 to 500 calls each year. This year's totals look to be down somewhat, probably in the 400 or less than 400-call range.

"Our call volume is down, which is a good thing," he said.

He can't necessarily pinpoint the reason but is grateful the number of calls seems to be lower than in past years.

Barrett actively recruits volunteers, placing ads in the newspaper and on social media. He currently has a total of eight volunteers but needs 25.

"Everyone's struggling with it," he said.

A cadet program, which is underway, is building the volunteer base. The program gives cadets ages 14-18 a chance to see the real dirt and details of the job.

"There are certain things they can't do," he said. "There are certain tasks and they don't fight active fires."

Still, the cadets learn skills, get up close and personal with operations, and may plan on staying around to help Noel. Barrett is hopeful that the program will pay dividends.

With the volunteer base poised for growth, the department continues to operate with its current fleet. Other than some upgraded hoses, the department is quietly and efficiently maintaining the status quo this year.

As crew members prepare for colder weather scenarios, they also are gearing up for the 19th annual Christmas For Kids Toy Drive, an idea Barrett's wife, Mandy, wanted to see come to fruition, he said.

Volunteers usually drive around town and give out toys at Christmastime. Volunteers drive to Lanagan one night and distribute gifts, and another night is set aside for Noel children.

Last year, due to covid-19 concerns, the program was designed differently. Based on school counselor input, nearly 30 children were chosen and received their gifts.

This year, volunteers plan to host the project again in December, Barrett said. Anyone who is wanting information on the upcoming project should watch for updates on the Noel Fire Department's Facebook page.