McDonald County Press Obituaries For Oct. 28, 2021

Michael Eugene 'Mike' Blecha

Feb. 12, 1949

Oct. 25, 2021

Michael Eugene "Mike" Blecha, 72, of Grove, Okla., died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Southwest City, Mo., to Carson Cody and Norma Jane (Smith) Blecha. He married Pamela Gayle Meador on Aug. 23, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nev. He was a loan officer and previously worked at the Corner Stone Bank in Southwest City, Green Country Savings Bank in Grove, and currently at the Grand Savings Bank in Grove. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Southwest City and enjoyed fishing and golfing.

He is survived by his wife, Pam of the home; his son, Kedron Blecha (Lynette) of Springfield, Mo.; a brother, Kevin Blecha(Vicki) of Anderson; and; two grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Chaplain Gary Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo. A visitation was held Wednesday evening in the Southwest City Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in the care of the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.