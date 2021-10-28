McDonald County High School Incorporates Three Therapy Dogs

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School is now a weekday home to three therapy dogs: Courtni Fickle's Husky, Maya; Joelle Stark's Border Collie Lab mix, Enzyme; and Buck Owen's Giant Schnauzer, Mac.

Joelle Stark, teacher and head of the science department at MCHS, said she began bringing her 10-month-old Enzyme to the school last April, following the loss of student Ebenee Munoz. Stark said Enzyme offered a sense of calmness and security for her students during a time filled with grief. After bringing Enzyme to school in April, Stark decided to enroll Enzyme in formal training to become a full-time therapy dog at the school.

Stark said Enzyme, who is still undergoing training, is trained in tasks such as being kid-friendly, ignoring food unless given to her by Stark, ignoring other dogs, and an all-encompassing test to assess her overall behavior.

"The kids respond so well to them [therapy dogs], they really like them," Stark said. "I have a lot of kids come in the morning, just wanting to pet Enzyme and to hang out and love on her."

Stark said she believes that the environment at the high school is more relaxed with the therapy dogs and that the students tend to feel more comfortable. Stark added that therapy dogs at the school are trained not to approach students, but that students can approach the animals as they wish.

"There's a lot of awesome things, like kids feel better, kids feel more comfortable; she does loosen the mood," Stark said. "It's just very, more of a home-type of environment."

Stark said the overall experience with Enzyme in the school has been overwhelmingly positive, and that she believes therapy dogs ought to be used more often.

"I think it's fantastic; the kids respond really well to them," Stark said. "They're cute, they're cuddly, it's a great animal, but also dogs are so well trained that they can be taught to stay away from students that are more hesitant."

Buck Owen, a student resource officer at MCHS, started bringing his five-month-old Giant Schnauzer to school about a month ago. His dog, Mac, is undergoing training to be both a therapy dog and a drug dog at MCHS.

Owen said Mac has accompanied him to various schools and will be a therapy animal at the district school he is visiting. Owen said Mac has proven to be an anxiety reducer for many students at the high school.

"If I'm in my office doing reports, not out where they can see her, several of my kids will seek her out, you know, daily," Owen said. "I absolutely believe it's a benefit to the kids, not just in looking long-term at the narcotics, but in the short term, she's already helping."

Owen said one of his goals with Mac is for students to look at law enforcement in a more friendly way.

"It's an ice-breaker, a talking point, something to get kids interested and looking at law enforcement in a friendly way," Owen said. "It's a great way to help start the interaction with kids."

Owen said, although working with and training therapy dogs is a lot of work and time-consuming, it's worth it as many students are less anxious at school. Owen added that he wants Mac to deter students from bringing drugs to school, not to "bust" students every day.

At MCHS, Maya can often be found by Fickle's side in the counselor's office, Enzyme following Stark to the library or in science class, and Mac doing reports with Owen in his office when not visiting with students in various schools.

PHOTO BY BUCK OWEN Mac riding in Owen's car. Mac visits various schools and students with Owen each week.