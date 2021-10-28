Longview Automotive & Welding Opens

Bradly Fields doesn't shy away from hard work -- or difficult mechanical cases to crack.

With his newly opened auto and welding business, Fields takes on cars or trucks which seem difficult to fix.

"I'm very upfront with people," he said. "I haven't had one I couldn't fix yet."

Fields opened Longview Automotive & Welding three weeks ago at 62 Route D in Rocky Comfort.

He draws upon his years of experience to help his neighbors.

Fields recently took a look at a local water truck that employees had taken to four different shops.

No one else could diagnose the problem.

"They brought it to me as a last-ditch effort," Fields said. The truck was dropped off one day and picked up the next. During that time frame, Fields was able to figure out the problem.

The customer, of course, was extremely happy.

"I exceed over-expectations for service and under-expectations for price," he said.

From full service to oil changes to engine rebuilds, Fields takes on all mechanical challenges: tractors, side by side, and cars and trucks of all makes and models.

Fields started out in the field when he was just 17, when he was "young and eager to make money."

He started at a mechanic's shop, where he learned the ropes, eventually moving on to several dealerships over the years.

He recently moved to Longview, found a great location and found a landlord who is willing to work with him. He hopes to eventually buy the location but, for now, he's excited to use his training and expertise while offering one-on-one customer service.

During his career at dealerships, Fields earned his Automotive Service Excellence master technician certification and world-class technician classification. All that training involved a great deal of evaluations and testing, he said. The certifications assist in establishing a mechanic's credibility for employers and customers, according to The National Institute For Automotive Service Excellence.

Now, as he oversees his new shop, he does everything but auto bodywork. Along with full-service repair, he performs tire rotations, flat repairs, diesel oil changes, axle service and works on car and truck brakes.

And, he won't back away from a challenge.

"I hope to bring honest, reliable service to the community, where they feel they can trust to get their vehicle fixed the right way, the first time."