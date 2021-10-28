Lanagan PD's Peek Retiring

Lanagan Police Department is saying goodbye to one of its own, Captain Craig Peek, who will retire in November after 38 years in law enforcement.

Peek has been with the Lanagan Police Department for eight years.

He started his career in law enforcement in 1983, and he credits his beginnings to family members who were in law enforcement. One of his father's cousins was the sheriff of Jasper County, and another cousin was a highway patrolman in California, he said. On his mother's side of the family, a relative was a judge, he added.

His first job was at Webb City, after which he worked in Texas for a couple of years. Then he moved to Indiana, where he worked with a department for 10 years before moving back to Jasper County in 1997. During his career, he also worked for the Duenweg Police Department, Duquesne Police Department and Jasper Police Department. During this time he started working for Chris Creekmore, who is now chief of the Lanagan Police Department, and they served together at several departments before ending up at Lanagan together.

Peek admitted that, when he was a child, the lights and sirens on the police cars attracted him to police work, but now it means more.

"Serving the communities that I worked with, working with people," are his favorite things about the job, he said.

The worst thing is the way politics can affect officers' ability to do their jobs, he said.

Creekmore said, "I couldn't imagine going anywhere without him. Having him retire on us is going to be a major loss to the police department. He's sacrificed a lot. I can find another officer, but he can't be replaced."