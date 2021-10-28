Goodwin Continues To Serve County In Fourth Term As Coroner

Helping people in their time of need has been a way of life for William "B.J." Goodwin III since he was 15.

Offering comfort and care to others in mourning is something he knows all too well.

"I've been involved with death care my whole life," he said.

Goodwin, in his fourth term as McDonald County Coroner, makes his office at the Anderson Ozark Funeral Home, one of several he owns. The lifelong Southwest Missouri resident owns funeral homes in Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Sarcoxie and Monett.

For Goodwin, the coroner's position is a natural transition to his career as a funeral home director.

"It goes hand and hand with what we do with the care of the deceased," he said.

A graduate of Webb City High School, Goodwin attended the Mid-America College of Funeral Service in Jeffersonville, Ind., where he received his degree in mortuary science.

These days, Goodwin fills every minute with working as a funeral director and serving the county in his elected position.

The coroner's position is one that keeps Goodwin stretched from one end of the county to the other. From the corner of Southwest City to a spot near Wheaton, McDonald County is a large area to service, Goodwin said. He tries to respond to any situation within 30 minutes, he added.

There isn't much rest. There aren't holidays or weekends. "Every day is a Monday," he said, adding that time off is at a minimum. Every call has to be answered, and every family deserves comfort and aid.

Though he is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he feels the coroner's position can provide assistance to families during trying times.

The challenging job is critical to helping people and bringing them closure. "There are times you have to investigate. In most instances, you can bring closure of how their loved one died," he said.

Goodwin is an active member of the Lions International Group and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the First Baptist Church of Anderson.

He's committed to family, church, and community and believes his position helps his fellow neighbors in difficult times.

Though the work is continuous without many breaks, Goodwin is committed to serving McDonald County and stands ready to help, no matter the time.

"You get the call, you go."