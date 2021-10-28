Goodman Police Department Renovates Station, Adds Chaplain To Staff

Goodman Police Department has had numerous updates this year, including a renovated department building, a new hire, and new vehicles.

Carter Graue, a Goodman Police Officer, said the station was remodeled this year, including updates like paint, new signs, and new lighting. Graue noted that the updates made in the station are the first major updates the station has seen in over 20 years.

"We have completely remodeled the inside and the outside of the police department, making it more functioning and more welcoming to the community," Graue said.

Graue said the department has added two Ford Explorers to the department's fleet, making the job of officers easier in the department. Graue said another update made in the department in the last year is the hiring of a chaplain.

"We do have a chaplain at our police department now," Graue said. "His name is Paul Buckner. He comes with us on ride-alongs, he comes and prays with the officers, spends a lot of time here. He also does all of our IT stuff for free, he's a pretty awesome guy."

Graue said another new staff member this year is Matt Combs, who aids with training at the department.

"We brought in Matt Combs, he's the owner/operator of Shield Force International, we brought him on to our roster," Graue said. "He brings a lot of awesome things to the table as far as training and a lot of experience."

Graue said the department is currently looking to add another full-time police officer to the roster.

"We just want to continue to improve and improve our relationship with the community and continue to help out however we can," Graue said.