Goodman Fire Department Has Normal Year, Except For Covid

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Fire Department has continued to adjust to changes caused by covid-19, in addition to department updates.

Keith Estes, Goodman Fire Department chief, said the department has had a typical year, aside from covid-19 changes. Changes for volunteers and staff in the department include wearing personal protective equipment, avoiding unneeded contact, and being more mindful of contact when necessary.

Estes said another change the department has seen this year is a grant obtained through Newton County to purchase new helmets for the firefighters.

"We applied for a grant through Newton County since we service part of Newton County also," Estes said. "We had applied for a grant for new fire helmets, and we just received word that we had been approved for the grant to purchase the new helmets," Estes said, nodding.

Estes said, this year the department hired Taylor Legue, a volunteer firefighter who has proven to work well with the team.

"Taylor has done a good job for us; we're glad to have him come on this year," Estes said.

Estes said the department is looking for more volunteers, stating he's always hoping to expand the Goodman Fire Department roster.

Estes said this year he's hoping for the department to purchase an updated pumper tanker, a vehicle that is not in dire need for the department now but will be an eventual need for the crew.