Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Goodman Fire Department Has Normal Year, Except For Covid

by Special to the McDonald County Press / ALEXUS UNDERWOOD | October 28, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS From left, Bud Gilmore, Trey Barker, Harvey Mayhan, Ashley Carter, Dianna Richmond, Kevin Carter, Bud Richmond, Keith Holloway, David Todd, and Keith Estes in front of the Goodman Fire Station and Goodman Fire Department truck. Goodman Fire Department staff and volunteers missing from the photo include Kyle Rogers, Shawn Berlingame, Nick Zamniak, Kent Hartman, Michael Todd, Jill Rogers, Michelle Barker, Seth Vanstory, Taylor Legue, Clay Sexson, Ken Ooley, Joseph Mizutani, and Chachi Igisomar.

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Fire Department has continued to adjust to changes caused by covid-19, in addition to department updates.

Keith Estes, Goodman Fire Department chief, said the department has had a typical year, aside from covid-19 changes. Changes for volunteers and staff in the department include wearing personal protective equipment, avoiding unneeded contact, and being more mindful of contact when necessary.

Estes said another change the department has seen this year is a grant obtained through Newton County to purchase new helmets for the firefighters.

"We applied for a grant through Newton County since we service part of Newton County also," Estes said. "We had applied for a grant for new fire helmets, and we just received word that we had been approved for the grant to purchase the new helmets," Estes said, nodding.

Estes said, this year the department hired Taylor Legue, a volunteer firefighter who has proven to work well with the team.

"Taylor has done a good job for us; we're glad to have him come on this year," Estes said.

Estes said the department is looking for more volunteers, stating he's always hoping to expand the Goodman Fire Department roster.

Estes said this year he's hoping for the department to purchase an updated pumper tanker, a vehicle that is not in dire need for the department now but will be an eventual need for the crew.

Print Headline: Goodman Fire Department Has Normal Year, Except For Covid

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT