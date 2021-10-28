Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Amanda J. Nunez vs. Juan R. Nunez Mancilla. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Kimberly D. Pease. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Anna S. Cheney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin P. Malonson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Anna Marie Wald. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Martin F. Bester. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alberto G. Padron Ferro. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Benjamin S. Brewer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Casey M. Daniels. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Matthew J. Davis. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Delanie E. Hook. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Patricia S. Reeder. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Marco A. Rico Ruiz. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Joyce K. Dickson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Stephen Henry. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $63.50.

Harmandeep S. Grewal. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Robert Young. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Brian R. O'Leary. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Gail A. Brown. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Larry Jones. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amber M. Spencer. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Terne Eliesar. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Caleb Samson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Stephanie A. Abbot. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Deana M. Hoskins et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Judith J. Wolfe. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trista I. Baker. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Arthur Elias Garza. Domestic assault.

Clyde Franklin Hopping. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

John W. Huckeba. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Shannon L. Myers. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Kloe M. Myers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Madison N. Blyth. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christina Kessler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chad W. Ham. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Payton L. Patterson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Larissa E. Harr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacy L. Cooksey. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Ariel N. Kallick. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Krista Dawn Bogle. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert S. Lucas. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Larissa L. Compton. Made U-turn at intersection controlled by traffic signal/police officer and failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection.

Felonies:

Bruno Loney. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury.

William E. Mason. Statutory sodomy -- deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nicholas Adams. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Kansas Teachers Community Credit vs. Kenneth Armstrong. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Melissa A. Nalley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. James A. Presley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Judy C. Richardson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Carson N. Allman. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Trenton W. Allred. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Jimmy W. Andrew Holt. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $152.50.

Lane D. Biggs. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Timothy B. Burkhart. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Austin E. Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Kayla N. Dunlop. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $188.50.

Raquel Fuentes. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Kevin H. Gandhi. Pass vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Nakeyta I. Glover. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Enrique Gomez-Chairez. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Steven Christopher James. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Regina Faye Kissel. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Maria D. Lopez Loya. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $700. Two years unsupervised probation.

Nicholas H. Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

James Douglas McCool. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lisa E. McMaster. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Brenda Sue Pagel. School bus driver failed to permit following vehicle to pass. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jacob W. Peck. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Bartolo Rangel Hernandez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Michael Raper. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $52.50.

Jonson D. Reece. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Marco A. Rico Ruiz. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Ethan C. Ross. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Caden L. Sanders. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $88.50.

Jorden D. Simpson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Mackenzie K. Stewart. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $194.0

Darlene E. Swanson. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Shayley J. Treat. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Matthew S. Tuttle. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.050

Rodrick D. Weaver. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Dennis Wishon. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Mahad M. Youssouf. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Jesse E. Dunn. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Samantha L. Maxson. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Levi Morgan. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Sean Paul Roberts. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

James William Waldron. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Fine of $4,000.