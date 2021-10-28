Council Grants Extension For Property Cleanup

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The board of alderman in Southwest City heard an update on the cleanup progress of 1003 Mill Street during the regular meeting Tuesday. City Clerk Krystal Austen provided council members with four pictures of the property taken earlier that day.

Jon Harden approached the council on behalf of the tenant, Sharon McConnell. Harten said that he and his church congregation became acquainted with McConnell three weeks ago and are willing to step in to provide manual labor and equipment to clean the area.

Harten said he would like to salvage whatever possible to help recoup some of McConnell's losses after the home burned earlier this year.

The council agreed to allow another 60-day extension on the cleanup process.

Mayor David Blake announced that the city will be receiving a payment in the amount of 12,500 for a city lot that was recently put out for bid. Blake said he would like to see the money utilized toward the purchase of a John Deere mower that has been used by the city for three years.

After hearing from public works director Shane Clark, the council voted to purchase the equipment with the funds acquired.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls, utilized the helicopter landing zone once and weather-spotted once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported the department has issued 13 tickets, served one warrant, assisted with two lockouts and provided aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Public Works Director Clark reported that the street department has been busy apprehending at-large animals. He also reported that sludge has been hauled from the wastewater plant and a sewer line on Birkes Street was recently jetted.

Director Clark also presented the council with quotes for updating, replacing and maintaining equipment at the lift station. Clark provided a $12,063 quote for annual maintenance, $13,280 for a new HOMA pump and $5,000 per aerator mist dome.

Clark noted that the city is 13 years into a 20-year timeline and equipment is experiencing anticipated wear and tear.

In other business, the council:

• Conducted the second review of proposed summer ball, water, and police budgets;

• Heard that a fundraiser yard sale to benefit the summer ball program yielded $890;

• Agreed to permit Bruce Arnold to add temporary fencing behind the recycling center trailer to allow for storage and sorting;

• Approved employee holidays for 2022;

• Paid bills in the amount of $932.82.