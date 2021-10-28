Cattlemen Recognize Townsend For Service

The Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association recognized Secretary Warren Townsend with a plaque on Oct. 20 for his service to the organization.

He has been the secretary for five years and a member of the association for 10 years.

"Warren really brought professionalism to the office," said Nick Neece, past president of the chapter.

Townsend lives in Splitlog, where he has been raising registered Charolais since 1999 and Herefords before that. He said he lives in the Banner schoolhouse where he attended school as a child; and, in the first grade, there were four children in his class. He said the school closed in 1964 and a man from Alaska bought it. Then in 1990, Townsend and his wife, Debbie Stillions, bought it.

Townsend worked for the state of Arkansas for 17 years and Walmart for 26 years. He and his wife raised five sons.

He is a believer in farming organizations. He said he was raised on a farm and his family showed cows, goats, and chickens.

"Showing animals teaches discipline," he said. "That's the reason you want to support FFA, 4-H, those things. The cattlemen's association is a great organization. It's a comradeship."

He said the chapter supports youth in both counties, including FFA, 4-H and Crowder College. He added the chapter does fundraising for the Cash Moore Foundation, a nonprofit that helps children in need. It has supported Crowder College students going on trips to other countries such as Costa Rica, Ireland and Scotland to see how cattle are raised in those places.

He added, "We have a lot of cattle operations in McDonald County that are on that cutting edge."

He said David Lawson in Southwest City practices rotational grazing, which farmers can learn about at the grazing school at Crowder College.

"Our future is in the young farmers and young agricultural departments," he said.

The Missouri Cattlemen's Association, of which members of the local chapter are a part, lobbies at the state capitol and also in Washington, D.C., regarding laws that affect cattlemen, he said.

Townsend said the chapter has had speakers talk about herbicides and pesticides, as well as insurance agents talking about insuring equipment, and other topics.

"It gives you hands-on training and experience," he said.

He also added the members are willing to give their time as mentors.

"One thing that makes it unique," he concluded, "they give back to the community more than they take."