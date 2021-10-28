This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 3

Benjamin Travis Jackson, 36, Pineville, forgery

Meng Vang, 32, St. Paul, Minn., out-of-state fugitive

Orie Thomas Williams, 32, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Oct. 4

Steve Kevin Stuart, 42, no address given, trespassing, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription

Jacky Tatios, 43, Springdale, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Miguel Torres, 44, Anderson, abuse or neglect of a child and tampering with motor vehicle

Oct. 5

Tyler Aaron Logan, 26, Seligman, unlawful use of a weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Oct. 6

Paul Gene Moore Jr., 28, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Jashua Torres-Hernandez, 30, Noel, failed to stop at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Jake David Cline, 41, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive, non-support and driving while revoked/suspended

Oct. 7

Rebecca G. Donaldson, 46, no address given, passing bad check, false impersonation, defective equipment, expired plates, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Debra Krystine Gutierrez, 43, Rocky Comfort, endangering the welfare of a child

Frank Gutierrez, 52, Rocky Comfort, statutory sodomy

Juan Corona Lopez, 39, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and DWI -- alcohol

Charles William McKee, 29, Newburg, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle

Justin Lee Mulkey, 32, Rocky Comfort, assault, harassment and peace disturbance

Oct. 8

Ashley N. Byrd, 28, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Daniel Michael Duran, 35, Phoenix, Ariz., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, assault or attempt -- special victim, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing

Oct. 9

Michelle L. Templeton, 48, Lanagan, animal at-large and nuisance violation