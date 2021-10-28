Around the Corral

Cross Country

The Mustangs finished fifth in team standings as McDonald County hosted the Big 8 Conference championship meet on Oct. 19.

Hunter Leach was 18th in a time of 18:58.28 and earned all-conference honors for the Mustangs.

East Newton won the boys' competition.

The Lady Mustangs finished sixth in the team totals as Logan-Rogersville took the top spot.

Clara Horton led McDonald County individually, finishing 26th (24:01.67).

Softball

Senior Madeline McCall, who went 16-3, was named Big 8 pitcher of the year in voting by the conference's coaches.

McCall, pitcher/outfielder Nevaeh Dodson, infielder Carlee Cooper and outfielder Reagan Myrick were All-Big 8 first-team selections.

Infielders Jacie Frencken and Adasyn Leach earned honorable-mention honors, as did outfielder Katelynn Townsend.

Volleyball

After defeating Monett 3-2 in the opening round, the Lady Mustangs ended the season by falling 3-0 to Carl Junction in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 12 Tournament on Saturday.

In the victory over Monett, Abby Wiseman sparked McDonald County with 44 assists. Savannah Leib had 13 kills, and Samara Smith added 12. Megan Elwood and Kirklyn Kasischke had 30 digs each. Lana Yang led the Lady Mustangs with five aces.

Soccer

Host Joplin shut out McDonald County 8-0 last Thursday.