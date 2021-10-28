Sign in
Anderson Police Chief Making Improvements To Department

by Megan Davis | October 28, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Anderson Police Department (L to R): Steve Hollis, Daniel Hudson, Kyle Hackworth, Chief David Abbott, Conner Hackworth, Michael Akins and Michael Willet.

Police Chief David Abbott has been active in law enforcement for nearly 15 years and has led the Anderson Police Department for more than a year.

In that time, Abbott has begun a remodel of the police station, secured a new Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle, updated duty weapons to include pistols and rifles, installed GPS- and body-cam-enabled dash cams in each vehicle and adjusted the schedule to provide overlapping coverage.

The department's next goal is to add a K-9 unit back to the squad. After two years serving alongside his partner and handler Mike Willet, K-9 Samson retired due to physical discomfort on the job. Willet now faces the challenge of choosing a compatible partner, then undergoing training and certification.

Willet says that he will travel to Michigan in December to pick his partner, and training is set to begin in January.

The department is currently supported by eight full-time officers.

