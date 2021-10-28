Anderson Fire Department Comprised Of 22 Volunteer Firefighters

Anderson Fire Department is comprised of 22 volunteer firefighters -- many of whom have been responding to emergencies in the area for multiple decades -- and even more who also balance a full-time career and family.

This year, the department has acquired nine full sets of head-to-toe gear, purchased nine portable radios to be used on-scene to communicate with other firefighters and updated self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs).

Fire Chief David Abbott says that, in the coming year, he would like to see new hose and a cascade filling system added to the department's inventory.

A cascade filling system uses large air cylinders to fill smaller, portable breathing air supplies (such as SCBAs) quickly and conveniently. Currently, surrounding agencies generously refill empty SCBAs as needed.

The department is aided by three fire engines, two tankers, three brush trucks and a multi-purpose command vehicle.