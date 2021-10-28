Advocate Works With Crime Victims

Victim advocate Dana Banta has been helping victims of crime for more than 17 years in McDonald County.

"When a victim comes in and they're going through the system, I assist them with their rights," she said.

She works out of the prosecutor's office, setting up meetings between the prosecutor and the victim and answering any questions they may have about court proceedings and the justice system. She provides notice to them of when court dates for the defendant are coming up so they can be there if they choose, and she can also connect them with other resources such as legal aid or Lafayette House, a shelter for women that provides counseling.

Her position is funded by an 80/20 grant, with the county providing 20 percent. Every two years she writes the grant that keeps the position funded. It is funded by a federal grant, the Victims of Crime Act. The victim advocate position has been in place in McDonald County for 19 years, she said.

Banta said different victims have different needs, so she must assess each one individually and take an individualized approach.

"It's rewarding to help a victim not have to do it on their own, to have someone to call to ask questions, to have someone to walk into a courtroom with. I just feel that no victim should be alone as they proceed through the court system. That's my main goal," she said.