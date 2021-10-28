911 Center Dispatchers Highly Trained

Dispatchers at the 911 Center in Pineville are highly trained to get people help during an emergency.

Director Lisa McCool-Rataczak said it takes at least six months to train a dispatcher. They receive multiple certifications, and they are not considered fully experienced until they have done the job for two years.

"They have to be calm under pressure, have the ability to multitask, take control of chaos and pay attention to detail," she said.

A lot goes on behind the scenes at the 911 Center. They have 19 dispatchers who work 12-hour shifts. They dispatch eight fire departments, six police departments, the sheriff's office and the ambulance service. The center has 19 radio channels, four 911 lines and seven administrative or non-emergency lines for police departments that the center answers. They also take a lot of calls for other counties that they transfer, and calls for McDonald County get transferred to them, McCool-Rataczak said.

She said the county has text-to-911, in which people in an emergency can text their information to a dispatcher at 911. The center can also use a person's smartphone to locate them.

"It populates their location pretty closely. We have used that to locate people," she said. "We can find them with cell coverage if the signal strength is good. It's important for everyone to know where they are."

She said one problem right now is the 911 hang-ups are "absolutely overwhelming 911 centers." Not only here but all over the U.S., she said.

If someone misdials or touches the wrong button on their smartphone, the dispatcher has to call them back to determine if they have a true emergency, she said.

The center was receiving 200 of these 911 hangups per weekend during the tourist months, she added. She said it is important if someone accidentally dials 911 to stay on the line and let the dispatcher know they are fine.

"If people don't answer the phone, we have to send an officer to try to find them, and that pulls resources during those busy months," she said.

The center has also had a big turnover of staff within the last year, she said, which has also affected 911 centers across the country, especially in Missouri, she said.

"Public safety has had a large turnover all across the board," she said.