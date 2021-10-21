Splitlog Baptist Church Hosts Law Enforcement Banquet

PINEVILLE -- Splitlog Baptist Church, located in Goodman, hosted the second annual law enforcement banquet to honor law enforcement and public service employees in McDonald and Newton counties.

The event was catered by His Table Ministry, a catering company run by Splitlog church members. Meals at the event were free and were served by about 70 volunteers. In addition to His Table Ministry, the Splitlog Baptist Church's recovery program worked to coordinate the event.

Bryan Hall, a Splitlog church deacon and retired law enforcement officer, worked as event coordinator and worked with various groups and businesses to obtain donations for event attendees. Hall said donations and prizes that were given out at the event included a rifle, gift certificates, a stereo, and various gift cards from local businesses.

Hall said the event showcased guest speaker Danny Lynchard and testimonies from the church recovery group. Hall said the purpose of the event was to show appreciation to law enforcement officers.

"We want to show our appreciation and encourage the law enforcement and the people who work in the legal system, to show our appreciation to them for the job they do," Hall said. "And secondly, to bring them in and communicate to them, and show them examples of people they have affected and changed their lives."

Hall said he wanted individuals in recovery groups or programs to see that officers are working to aid them, and that hope isn't lost.

"We can help people that may be in drug court, and we can show them that there's hope," Hall said. "To give everybody the opportunity to try to change and just keep officers so that they remain positive when dealing with people that are trapped in addiction."

Hall said there were about 70 event attendees this year and 70 volunteers, topping the number of attendees and volunteers at the event last year.

John Bartholomew, associate pastor at Splitlog Baptist Church, said he feels close to the cause as he spent years of his life trapped in addiction. Bartholomew said law enforcement officers helped him in his recovery process.

"I come from a really rough past. I was lost in meth addiction for over 20 years, and law enforcement actually helped me turn my life around," Bartholomew said.

Bartholomew added that God placed on his heart the need to honor officers in the local community, as he felt officers weren't appreciated as they should be.

Bartholomew said the church is diligent in aiding individuals in their recovery process and feels like law enforcement is a vital part of that process.

"We deal a lot with recovery, and if it weren't for law enforcement we wouldn't have recovery for the most part," Bartholomew said. "We wanted to honor law enforcement -- let them know that they're appreciated and respected within our community."

Derick Price, deputy for the juvenile office and member of Splitlog Baptist Church, said he works alongside the recovery group at the church and wanted to show his appreciation for law enforcement officers as they're a vital part of the recovery process.

"I think the main goal is for the church, and those folks and the recovery people, is for the church to show their appreciation for what law enforcement does in this area," Price said. "It's not a job that you get a lot of accolades for," Price said, laughing.

Price said the event offers a sense of community between the church and local law enforcement. Price added that planning for the event next year is already underway, and he hopes that the event will continue to grow in size.

Hall said the event could not happen without donors and volunteers that worked together to put the event on.

"I really appreciate all the donors and, without them, this would not be possible," Hall said. "And I appreciate all the volunteers and the response we got from the law enforcement and the legal system in McDonald county and in Newton county."

PHOTO BY BRYAN HALL McDonald County and Newton County law enforcement were catered to by His Table Ministry at Splitlog Baptist Church. About 70 law enforcement officers were in attendance.