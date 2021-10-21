RELIGION: Do you know Jesus as your Lord and Savior?

We welcomed many visitors as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug and Susan Cory were celebrating their anniversary, and special prayers were requested for Dot Harner, Don Chaney, Randy Harrison, Mike, Ronnie, Uncle Ray and the McCaine's daughter. We presented cards of appreciation to our pastor, Brother Mark Hall and Shelley. There will be a memorial service for George Boyle on Saturday at 3 p.m. with lunch at 1 p.m.

"The Gospel's Power," a study of Colossians 1:9-23, was the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Shelley. "The Power of the gospel frees us from sin and Satan's control. Justification brings the believer unto a relationship of peace and favor with God."

"Staying in the Game" was the devotional shared by Linda Abercrombie. "Endurance develops character. We should try to stand strong in difficult times and stay in the game. Persevere and see what God can do in your life." Romans 5:4-5 says, "and perseverance, character; and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us."

Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offering, and Karen Gardner and Susan led the congregation in singing hymns of praise including, "Standing on the Promises."

Brother Mark continued on the last six week's sermon topic about prayer and hearing God's voice. In John 10:27 Jesus says, "My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me." With the help of Jerry and Rick, Mark presented a little skit with Landon being blindfolded recognizing his father's voice. Brother Mark told us that we know the voice of Jesus because we hear it and learn His voice. He talked about training Rocket, a bird dog, but she was never really his dog because she would not come when she heard his voice.

The title of Sunday's message was "Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire" and scripture was from Matthew 6:13, a part of the Lord's prayer, "And do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen."

Brother Mark told us that the Lord's voice isn't the only one we hear and that we have to be careful not to follow the devil's voice. "We have a spiritual enemy. How do you know how to fight the devil? Jesus speaks about him in several scriptures."

In John 8:44, Jesus says, "You are of your father, the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it." 1 Peter 5:8 says, "Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour." And in John 10:10, Jesus says, "The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly."

Brother Mark told us that we have to watch out for the devil. "It tells us in 2 Corinthians 11:3 how the serpent, Satan, fights. His motive is to murder and his method is lying. We need to know the voice of Jesus, but we also need to recognize the voice of the devil so we can avoid it. Satan tells us three lies for these reasons. First, he wants you to think severely about God and that following God will cost you and you will miss out on all the good things. The devil wants you to think that God's way is all work and no pay. God doesn't hold out on us." He referred to Psalm 37:4, 84:11 and 145:9 which says, "Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart. For the Lord God is a sun and a shield; The Lord will give grace and glory no good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly. The Lord is good to all, and His tender mercies are over all His works."

Second, Brother Mark told us that the devil wants us to think skeptically about God. As he talked about the serpent tempting Eve from Genesis 3:2-4, he told us that the devil wants us to think that God doesn't punish sin so we doubt Him and His power is gone.

Brother Mark told us that thirdly, Satan wants us to think suspiciously of God. "Look what we see today. Everyone wants to divide and reject what is absolute truth. What do you use for proof if it isn't the Bible? If you don't believe the Bible, what do you believe? There is a 100 percent chance of spending eternity in hell if you don't follow Jesus. The devil wants to destroy and deceive. People are deceived all over the world. Jesus tells us to hear His voice and follow Him. Do you know Jesus as your Lord and Savior? What's His voice telling you? It is time to listen."

Our hymn of invitation was "Where He Leads Me," and Jerry Abercrombie gave the benediction.

May God bless Brandon for his decision to follow Christ.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located three and one-half miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.