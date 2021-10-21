Noel Reschedules Fall Festival

NOEL -- Organizers of the Noel Fall Festival are now planning to have the event right before Halloween, just in time for some autumn fun.

A newly formed committee full of enthusiastic people with fresh and creative ideas is pulling together plans to reschedule the event. The Oct. 2 festival was rained out after about an hour.

The rescheduled event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Music, food trucks, crafts, and vendor booths all will be part of the fun.

The city's Trunk or Treats event also will take place on Main Street, down by the vendor booths.

Other plans include a car show during the event, according to Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping. Entry fee is $5. "We're looking for 'show' cars, trucks, and even bikes," Hopping said.

Participants will park in front of the grassy area where the festival is taking place and across the street at Shadow Lake, Hopping said. Overflow will park at the city park, weather permitting.

As the event winds down, Shadow Lake will open its doors to a Halloween Bash for children and their families from 5 to 8 p.m.

A special Teen Night is also planned at Shadow Lake, which will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Noel City Hall at 417-475-6550.