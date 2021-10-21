Mustangs Make Debut In State Rankings

McDonald County keeps winning, and people around the state are noticing.

The Mustangs are No. 10 in the Missouri Media rankings, released Monday by the 10-member panel of writers and broadcasters. Reached via text, McDonald County athletic director Bo Bergen said the team had never been ranked. The Mustangs, 7-1 overall and second in the Big 8 West at 4-1, have won five in a row after last week's 39-34 road triumph over then-No. 9 Nevada.

McDonald County recorded the first playoff victory in school history in 2020 and has now reached another milestone under fifth-year coach Kellen Hoover.

"It's a sign that things are continuing to trend in the right direction," Hoover said. "It's exciting to be recognized a little bit. We still have many things in front of us that we want to attain. After the season, we'll have time to show a little more excitement than we are right now."

The Mustangs, in sole possession of second place in conference and District 6 standings (West Plains is first), host Cassville on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium.

Amid talk of the playoffs, seedings and possible matchups, Hoover wants his players to maintain their one-week-at-a-time focus. That's something he's often praised them for during this season.

"At the end of the day, all we can control is the game in front of us," Hoover said. "We just need to take care of business with the task at hand."

Cassville (3-5, 2-3 Big 8 West) has won two of its last three. The Wildcats are likely feeling confident after thrashing East Newton 42-6 last week.

"Right now, they're playing really well," Hoover said. "They're a team who is peaking right now, playing their best football of the year."

Aside from league-leading Lamar (8-0, 5-0 Big 8 West), Nevada was seen as the Mustangs' sternest test thus far. They passed with flying colors. The defense came through with turnovers and stops at crucial moments against a high-scoring offense. Quarterback Cole Martin's running, combined with a dependable passing attack that features a variety of receivers, proved again to be a winning recipe.

A new challenge awaits as McDonald County is now a ranked team on a postseason push.