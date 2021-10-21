McDonald County Press obituaries for Oct. 21, 2021

Doshie Ree Burks Miller

Aug. 10, 1938

Oct. 13, 2021

Doshie Ree Burks Miller, 83 of Anderson, Mo., died Oct. 13, 2021, at her home after an illness.

She was born Aug. 10, 1938, in DeRidder, La., to Oscar O. and Louis Mandy (Gill) Burks. She lived in DeRidder until the age of 16 when she met her future husband, Forrest, in Lake Chaulea, La., while he was in the military. They were married in 1955 in War Creek, Ky., his hometown. The couple moved to Highland, Mich., for 35 years where she worked as a custodian at Huron Valley School. They moved to Anderson in 1990. She enjoyed painting, quilting, ceramics and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Forrest in 2006; sisters Mary Lloyd and Wanda Brown; a brother, Theale Burks; and a daughter, Margaret Louise Miller.

Survivors are two sons, Jerry Miller (Julie) of Fenton Mich., Steve Miller of Pierce City, Mo.; a daughter, Carol Edward (Rick) of Columbus, Kan.; three brothers, Willie Burks of Atkins, Ark., Dewight Burks (Elizabeth) of DeRidder, Roland Burks (Rose) of Oakdale, Calif.; and one grandchild.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Shannon Crystal officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Lester Neil Robbins

Jan. 21, 1946

Oct. 13, 2021

Lester Neil Robbins, 75, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Truman Health Care Center in Lamar, Mo.

He was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Anderson, to William "Bill" and Lula (Divine) Robbins. He was a lifelong area resident. In December 1965, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam. He was wounded and medically discharged in September 1967, receiving a Purple Heart. He retired from Tyson Foods in Noel, Mo., with moe than 36 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing, late model dirt track racing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Stacey and Trina Robbins; and three siblings, James and Wesley Robbins and Colleen Thurman.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynna Jean Bryson (Randy) of New Market, Ala.; nine grandchildren; and sister, Lenora King of Joplin.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Darren Robbins officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Neoma Faye Schlessman

Nov. 15, 1941

Oct. 14, 2021

Neoma Faye Schlessman, 79, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 15, 1941, in Stella, Mo., to the late Cecil Haddock and Wilma (Robertson) Haddock. She was raised and graduated from high school in Rocky Comfort, Mo., in 1959. She married Leon Junior Schlessman in Bethpage, Mo., on March 17, 1960. They resided in Anderson for most of their marriage. In 1990, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse. She worked at St. John's in the hospital and its home healthcare division. She finished her RN career at McDonald County Health Department in 2008. She attended Banner Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tammy Schlessman; two brothers, Leroy and Bob Haddock; and three sisters, Dorothea Parvin, Barbara Bartley, Kaye Middoux.

Survivors are her husband, Junior Schlessman of the home; three children, Teresa Wills of Wyandotte, Okla., Michael Schlessman (Kristi) of Seneca, Mo., Rusty Schlessman (Mindy) of Neosho, Mo; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating. Burial followed in Tracy Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gary Lee Williams

Jan. 22, 1950

Oct. 12, 2021

Gary Lee Williams, 71, of Seneca, Mo., died Tuesday, Oct. 12. 2021, at Seneca House in Seneca, Mo.

He was born Jan. 22, 1950, in Powell, Mo., to Manvel and Treva Fern (Jones) Williams. He joined the Navy as a teen and served as a radioman in Alaska and the Philippines. His working career was as a machinist and he later owned a tree trimming service.

He is survived by one son, Gary Williams Jr. (Joshua) of Montana; daughter, Melissa Dashner (Chad) of Colorado; three grandchildren; two brothers, Dave Williams (Elain) of Austin, Texas, Kelly Williams (Karen) of Powell; sister, Charlotte Bunn (Mark) of Anderson.

A graveside funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo., with Pastor Scott Leonard officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were byOzark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gary Williams

Lester Robbins