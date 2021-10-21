McDonald County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Offered Guest Speakers, Lunch

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, at its monthly meeting on Oct. 13, offered lunch, two guest speakers, and a list of upcoming community events and announcements for meeting attendees.

As attendees entered the community center, many purchased lunch from Hurley's Olde Baye. Lunch from the local restaurant included pulled pork, potato salad, and a brownie. The meeting began with a prayer from chamber of commerce president Shawn Cooper and was followed by Cooper introducing guest presenters Sondra Huey and Bubba Evansco.

Huey, who represented the Missouri Department of Social Services and Workforce and Community Initiatives, spoke about a new business engagement team created by the Missouri Department of Social Services. Huey stated the goal of the program is to increase self-sufficiency in those seeking jobs. Huey added that the organization is able to aid with common issues such as transportation gaps in certain regions as well as working to find reliable child care for potential employees.

Bubba Evansco, who represents Workforce Investment Board, presented information on the job center, a service through Workforce Investment Board that can be taken advantage of on behalf of employees and employers. Evansco said the organization offers low-risk employee training and helps employers find suitable candidates to fill job openings. Evansco noted training programs, certification funding, and course funding available through the program to aid potential employees in fulfilling requirements for specific jobs.

Announcements at the meeting included the student-run chamber of commerce coffee shop set to reopen by January, a County Connectors meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Noel at Sammy's Scoops, McDonald County High School searching for volunteers to aid with the JAG program, and Anderson Elementary School searching for volunteers for the Business Buddy Program.

Kim Bell, county clerk, said a Veteran's Day celebration is set to take place Nov. 11 on the Pineville square, with all community members welcome to attend.

The next McDonald County Chamber of Commerce meeting is set to take place at the Pineville Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10.