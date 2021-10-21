Land Transfers

Eric R. Peterson and Carol L. Peterson to The Peterson Family Trust, Trustee Eric R. Peterson and Trustee Carol L. Peterson. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Havenhurtst. Blk. 4, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

James M. Elliott to 3Shes Investments, LLC. C.L. Bowler. Lot 28.McDonald County, Mo.

Superior Family Homes, LLC to Kaden K. Pope. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Clinton T. Lane and Stacey M. Lane to Brittany Neavear. Sec. 24, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Dale White and Deborah White to The Dale and Deborah White Revocable Trust Dated August 5, 2021. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Connie K. Miller to Loree Carver and Todd W. Carver Sr. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 84 and Lot 85. McDonald County, Mo.

Cody K. Varnado and Kylie A. Angers to Leonard L. Eastburn. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Kelsey Correa and Roberto Correa to Vicki Taylor and Lowell Heath Taylor. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Brenda Kay Bruckner to Junior Lee Leemasters. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Blk. 11, Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

James Anders, Sri Fatmi Anders, Kenneth Conklin and Ramona Hinshaw to Ralph Scheldt. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Harold Joe Hanke and Patricia Hanke to William David Milton and Sally Milton. Sec. 24, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Heartland Partners, LLC to Stephen A. Hill and Denise M. Hill. Cyclone Hills. Lot 9 and Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Luther F. Carter and Shelly A. Carter to Andrew D. Caudle Revocable Trust. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Paton J. Clay and Jaime D. Clay to Kandy Marlow and John Marlow. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 29.

Rachel White to Rachael White and Cory Smith. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

RLJ Investments, LLC to James Shannon. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Hell Creek Land and Cattle Company, LLC to Boonville Lime Properties, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Hell Creek Land and Cattle Company, LLC to Carthage Lime Properties, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Depeel and Patricia Depeel to Patrick Benton and Stacy Benotn. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Guy M. Cullen and Kelli K. Cullen to David Kody Oliver and Sheila Rene Garcia-Oliver. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.