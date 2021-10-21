Decorated hay bales line roadways in Southwest City

SOUTHWEST CITY -- From Highway 43 to the heart of Main Street, festive -- and sometimes frightening -- decorated hay bales line the roadway in Southwest City. The fourth annual Hay Bale Contest has inspired more than two dozen businesses, churches and community groups to get creative and craft a one-of-a-kind hay bale.

The contest is hosted by the Old Timer's Day Committee, which contacts businesses, churches and organizations along Main Street and supplies a hay bale to those interested. The bales are delivered on Friday and participants are given until Monday to style their bales.

The public is invited to view the bales, in-person or online, and vote for their favorite entry. Votes are submitted by "LIKE"ing the designated photo of the hay bale on the Southwest City Facebook page. Organizers also encourage sharing the post so that others, far and wide, may vote as well.

At the end of Friday, Oct. 28, votes will be tallied and, the following day, the winners will be announced.

First place is awarded $300, second place is awarded $150 and third place is awarded $50.

The Hay Bale Contest began in 2017 when Wetzel decorated a handful of hay bales and placed them around town. After receiving positive feedback from the community, Wetzel researched and found that county fairs were holding hay bale decorating contests. With strong agricultural roots in the community, she thought the idea represented Southwest City well.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A fall gnome designed by those at Country Clipper, featuring a mustache and beard that is a bit overgrown.