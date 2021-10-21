Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Victoria I. Lavite. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Jessica Chavez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Justin T. Coffman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Marcia K. Ingram. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jacob J. Johnson-Hill /Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Evans K. Korir. Operated commercial motor vehicle while using hand-held mobile device. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Justin P. Malonson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Justin Matthew Rodriguez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tashawn Ray Williams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Brian McLaughlin. Rent and possession.

State of Missouri:

Rafael Munoz. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Nathan R. Bullard. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Tasha M. Smith. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Amber Rockwell. Littering.

Andrew J. Hayes. Sexual abuse.

Billy Ray Scott. Passing bad check.

Lamar Henson. Passing bad check.

Ruby Aguilar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shandala M. Kuharuch. Harassment.

Arthur Elias Garza. Trespassing.

Meagan A. Frazier. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kelsey L. Willett. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Dominique F. Anaya. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Julie Guzman. Passing bad check.

Clinton Wagoner. Passing bad check.

Zachary R. Thompson. Passing bad check.

Montarius Sanford. Passing bad check.

Adrian A. Balentine. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

Wanda McBride. Passing bad check.

Heather Walker. Passing bad check.

Billy Dale Herrington. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and theft/stealing.

Kenneth Holly. Passing bad check.

Michael Anthony Martinez. Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person and rape or attempted rape.

Reiner Kaschner. Passing bad check.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Michelle Dalton. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. David Garrett. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. James Hayworth. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank vs. Pamela Hill. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Delbert L. Taylor. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Arthur Elias Garza. Trespassing and domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Larry W. Henson. Non-support. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Christina Kessler. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50

Coleman B. Koehn. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Natalie Mansfield. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Pete McCotry Jr. Violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Troy W. Montez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Johnathon Tyler Polhemus. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Christopher C. Ruiz. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Ronnie J. Wesley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Judith J. Wolfe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Veronica Sanchez. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.