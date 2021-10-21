Council keeps Halloween observance on Oct. 31

ANDERSON -- A handful of residents attended Anderson's regular council meeting on Tuesday to speak about the upcoming Halloween festivities.

Mary Ann Harmon of Skyler Drive approached the council as a spokesperson for herself and her neighbors. Harmon said that her neighborhood often receives upwards of 600 trick-or-treaters and it is the collective opinion that Halloween should be observed on Sunday rather than Saturday.

"We don't change the date when it's a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and it's a school night," she said.

Alderman Don Hines explained that he suggested observing on Saturday so that church organizations and church-goers could freely participate.

Ken Schutten chimed in as a resident and church volunteer to recommend adhering to the Sunday date.

After receiving input from the community, the council voted to observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Amanda McMillian with the local housing authority informed the council that residents of Tatum Circle will be hosting trick-or-treaters this year and invited all to stop by.

The council also discussed water bill late fees. Currently, the late fee is calculated as 10% of the customer's bill.

City Clerk Andi Browning explained that the percentage increases over time, often making it more challenging for customers to get out of debt.

The council voted to instate a $15 flat-rate late fee.

Clerk Browning also noted that water bills can now be paid online at andersonmo.us.

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that service calls were up by about 170 calls last month. He noted that new firearms for the department have been ordered and should arrive within 90 days. Abbott said there has been interest in the city's old Tahoe but no commitments have been made. He also reported that the new Tahoe is awaiting brush guard installation.

Abbott told the council that he has been researching lease options for another patrol vehicle, but July 2022 is the soonest date to purchase a 2023 model.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that the department received 47 calls for service last month.

Public works director Ben Shoemaker reported that the east well was struck by lightning last week but has since been repaired. He noted that the chlorine scale for the wastewater department and the transfer switch for the backup generator have arrived and the VF drive has been ordered. He announced that sludge is scheduled to be hauled this week and will likely come in under budget.

Shoemaker also expressed the need for assistance in sourcing a large, live Christmas tree for the annual tree-lighting ceremony in Town Hole.

Shoemaker then spoke about leasing vehicles for city use. He said for two half-ton vehicles and one service vehicle with a utility body it would cost about $2,200 monthly for 36 months.

Alderman Jeremiah Brewer inquired about replacing the vehicles in phases. Shoemaker said he would like to replace the three vehicles in question as soon as possible. Alderman Brewer suggested replacing the vehicles and leasing them for 2-years, 3-years and 4-years so that a new vehicle is scheduled each year.

Shoemaker noted that two of the vehicles have an estimated resale value of $30,000, which could help offset costs.

"Right now it is a seller's market on used vehicles," he said.

The council voted to sell two city vehicles and earmark the funds for new vehicles.

In other business, the council:

• Heard from Tim Terrill of Canning Factory Road in regards to accessing or leasing property near the wastewater facility that would expedite access to his property;

• Implemented direct deposit for city employees;

• Instated Resolution 10192021, adopting a hazard mitigation plan;

• Paid bills in the amount of $83,650.70.