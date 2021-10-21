Community Experiences Fun, Fellowship At Fall Festival

As the noon sun beats down on this fall Saturday, kids clamor to win prizes and have some free fun. It's a sight that Norma and Jason Capps like to see.

The couple is working a booth at the Fall Festival at Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner and also playing overseer to fun, as kids line up to try their hand at a bowling mummy game. Festival organizers had asked each of the 28 vendors to provide a game so children could have some free fun and win prizes. Organizers even provided the prizes, Norma Capps said.

The couple wanted to offer something different that fit the season, so Norma decorated plastic bowling pins with gauze to look like mummies. Some children went through the line at least twice, and Norma said there were many "overhanded and underhanded throws."

Jason Capps said that several encouraged each other, and once the children saw the game, many said, "I could do that real good."

Just a few booths down, Samantha Osman, four, threw bags into a bucket. She grinned when she hit the hole. What did she think of winning? "I like it!" she said.

For ten-year-old Milo Nix, the day was full of surprises. He won the pumpkin painting contest and was awarded a 40-pound watermelon, which was almost bigger than he was. As he walked away with the watermelon, his eyes shone bright and his look of disbelief was indescribable. His dad laughed, too, amazed that the large watermelon was the grand prize.

Just on the end of the table filled with various chili's, the "Ol' Coot," who said he used to be called the "Rowdy Rooster," gave advice to attendees, while offering a game to win prizes. He said he started the day with 250 prizes, and by 1:30 p.m., his table of goods had significantly dwindled.

Attendees could choose a fortune cookie, and then he gave advice. "It might not be good advice, but it's free," said the "Ol' Coot," Kenneth Craig.

Co-organizer LaSandra McKeever said the weather was much better this year than last, and she believed attendees responded by flocking to the event. "It's been fantastic," she said. "We have well surpassed last year's attendance." The number of vendors this year increased by eight, with many saying they were experiencing good sales, she said.

Those who came had the opportunity to enjoy the fall festival for free. All the children's games were at no cost, and Cowboy Catering Company provided a free lunch. Kitchen lead Lorna Jones said she fed at least 200 people from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. "We ran out of chili potatoes really quick," Jones said. "The second most popular was a tie between Frito pie and the chili dog. We had an amazing turnout!"

Co-organizer Monty Muehlebach, who serves as Sims Corner pastor and Cowboy Catering Company owner, was recognized on Facebook live for his extraordinary effort in making the festival happen. Muehlebach, who had to travel out of town unexpectedly, was hailed as a true servant focused on building community and making things happen.

McKeever said Muehlebach looked for solutions and ensured that the community could be brought together to share in fellowship. She read a plaque that will be given to him, and Emma Sauerwein held up a poster that many had signed in appreciation.

In the chili cookoff competition, Scott "Lumpy" House fought off seven other competitors for the bragging rights and a trophy with his two-meat original chili recipe.

McKeever said she believes the Fall Festival is unique because the entire focus is on the community.

"The key is to provide the festival to the community without a cost," she said.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rowan Feagin, two, decorates a pumpkin on Saturday at the Fall Festival at Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner. Children had the opportunity to paint pumpkins for free and participate in a decorating contest.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Milo Nix, 10, can’t believe his eyes — and his prize — as he learns he’s the winner of the pumpkin painting contest. Nix won a 40-pound watermelon and grinned from ear to ear. Brent Beeson of Shockwave Entertainment, far left, congratulates him as LaSandra McKeever, Amy Sauerwein and Luap McKeever look on.