Ice Cream Meet & Mingle Social

The McDonald County Connectors will be at Sammy's Scoops in Noel from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Everyone is invited to attend. Discussion will include what makes the county great and what can be done to improve it.

Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The kitchen will serve pulled chicken until 7 p.m. when the music begins. The Timberline Country Band will be the entertainment. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information. Come over to Stella and enjoy the music with this good country band.

Lunch on Pineville Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will host Lunch on Pineville Square at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. The menu will be chili with/without beans, Frito pie, chili dog or hot dog. Homemade desserts and iced tea will be available. The Quilt Club hosts this lunch on the last Monday of every month.

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.