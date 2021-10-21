This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 26
Nancy Elaine Cox, 29, Rogers, Ark., DWI -- drug intoxication
Sept. 27
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 23, Anderson, display/possess motor vehicle plates of another person
Darleen D. Edward, 19, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
James Randall Holland, 54, Gravette, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- alcohol
David Ryan Langford, 32, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, exceeded posted speed limit, fraudulent use of credit/debit device and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Rory Jessage Shay, 34, Anderson, domestic assault
Sept. 28
Chandra Laree Gandert, 26, Noel, burglary
Tammy Sue Kepford, 50, Joplin, passing bad check
Travis Dale McAnally, 40, no address given, theft/stealing
Veronica Sanchez, 42, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Sept. 29
Dustin Grant Maestri, 21, Springdale, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
William Gilbert Morgan, 42, Bella Vista, Ark., domestic assault
Steve Kevin Stuart, 42, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Sept. 30
Cameron E. Drake, 29, Collinsville, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Angel Alex Miranda, 28, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing
Oct. 1
Adam Lee Collier, no age given, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, theft/stealing and passing bad check
Brandon K. Garrett, 28, Anderson, failed to yield
Taila Maria Henson, 18, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Brett Allen Ramsey, 29, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Brian Michael Roullard, 39, Anderson, property damage
Billy Levi Watts, 29, Southwest City, theft/stealing and receiving stolen property
Oct. 2
Johnathon M. Coffman, 28, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Michael Kit Landrum, 39, Noel, domestic assault
Galen Kent McReynolds, 65, no address given, display/possess motor vehicle plates of another person