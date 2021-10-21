This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 26

Nancy Elaine Cox, 29, Rogers, Ark., DWI -- drug intoxication

Sept. 27

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 23, Anderson, display/possess motor vehicle plates of another person

Darleen D. Edward, 19, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

James Randall Holland, 54, Gravette, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- alcohol

David Ryan Langford, 32, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, exceeded posted speed limit, fraudulent use of credit/debit device and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Rory Jessage Shay, 34, Anderson, domestic assault

Sept. 28

Chandra Laree Gandert, 26, Noel, burglary

Tammy Sue Kepford, 50, Joplin, passing bad check

Travis Dale McAnally, 40, no address given, theft/stealing

Veronica Sanchez, 42, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Sept. 29

Dustin Grant Maestri, 21, Springdale, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

William Gilbert Morgan, 42, Bella Vista, Ark., domestic assault

Steve Kevin Stuart, 42, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Sept. 30

Cameron E. Drake, 29, Collinsville, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Angel Alex Miranda, 28, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing

Oct. 1

Adam Lee Collier, no age given, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, theft/stealing and passing bad check

Brandon K. Garrett, 28, Anderson, failed to yield

Taila Maria Henson, 18, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Brett Allen Ramsey, 29, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Brian Michael Roullard, 39, Anderson, property damage

Billy Levi Watts, 29, Southwest City, theft/stealing and receiving stolen property

Oct. 2

Johnathon M. Coffman, 28, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Michael Kit Landrum, 39, Noel, domestic assault

Galen Kent McReynolds, 65, no address given, display/possess motor vehicle plates of another person