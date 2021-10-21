Board Hears Report On Water, Sewer

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, heard a report on water and sewer rates from Kristina Hartley of Midwest Assistance Program.

She told the board that, on the water side of things, the city needs to bring in $34 per customer per month, whereas the city's base rate for a customer consuming 3,000 gallons is $29.37. She also said that, for sewer, the city needs to make $28 per customer as opposed to the current $23.78 for 3,000 gallons usage. She said the city is short $45,000 per year on the water side and losing $21,000 per year on the sewer side.

Hartley said, from 1992 to 2021, Goodman has raised its sewer rates a total of $8, which is an average of 27 cents per year. She said since the water improvement project in 2006, the city has increased its rates by $5, which is an average of 33 cents per year.

"It's hard to raise rates on people, but if you do it incrementally in small amounts, it's not as hard," and it helps keep the utility operating, she said.

She warned that, in addition to getting out of the red, the city also needs to focus on paying competitive salaries to its water and sewer employees and keeping up with other expenses.

The board agreed to look over the information she presented and discuss it at the next meeting.

Mayor J.R. Fisher presented street paving options. He said the city receives about $88,000 per year from the mass transportation and fuel tax, of which $50,000 could be used for paving, along with a $683,000 loan to be paid back over four years. That would allow the city to pave three and a half miles within the town, he said.

Alderman Clay Sexson said some of the roads would need paving before the loan was paid off and suggested paving a smaller area.

Alderman Paula Brodie suggested having a work session to further discuss the details of paving the city streets. A work session was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.