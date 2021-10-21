Around The Corral

Soccer

Richie Gasca scored the winning goal as McDonald County defeated Willard 3-2 to finish second in the Willard junior varsity tournament on Saturday.

Branson beat McDonald County 2-1 in the first game of the tournament, and the Mustangs topped Monett 3-1 in the second game before stopping Willard.

In varsity action, visiting McDonald County fell to Marshfield 2-0 on Oct. 12. The junior varsity dropped a 1-0 decision.

Volleyball

McDonald County's varsity team went 1-2-1 in the Mustang Classic on Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs' junior varsity finished fourth in the gold bracket in the Pierce City JV tournament. McDonald County's ninth-graders took second place in the silver bracket in the Pierce City tournament.