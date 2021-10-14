Tow Truck Driver Killed In Rollover Accident

A tow truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle accident last week.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 7, 48-year-old Brandon E. Wellbaum, of Monett, was traveling eastbound on Route C, approximately 5 miles east of Goodman, hauling a 2003 Honda Element when the 2000 GMC C6500 tow truck he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Wellbaum was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. by McDonald County Deputy Coroner Ashley Howard.

Reports indicate that he was wearing a safety device.